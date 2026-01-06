NRA Alleges Charity Arm Hijacked by LaPierre Allies

The National Rifle Association has sued its charity affiliate, alleging a "disgruntled faction of former NRA directors" has seized the affiliate to turn it into a competitor and misused nearly $160 million in NRA funds.

The NRA's lawsuit against the NRA Foundation, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., said the foundation was taken over by allies of former CEO Wayne LaPierre in an attempt to sever it from the larger group.

The lawsuit accused the foundation of breaching ⁠its contract, infringing trademarks and illegally diverting charitable assets. The NRA requested a court order blocking the foundation from misusing NRA money or trademarks.

"This ​is a disappointing day, and it should not have come to this," NRA CEO Doug Hamlin said in a statement. "A foundation established to support the National Rifle Association of America has taken actions that are adversarial at a time when the NRA ⁠is rebuilding and focused on its long-term mission."

Spokespeople for the foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

LaPierre, 76, led the NRA for more than three decades. A New York state jury found him liable in 2024 for mismanaging ​the group and costing it ⁠millions of dollars to support his lavish lifestyle. A state judge later banned LaPierre from serving ‍as an NRA officer or director for 10 years.

According to Monday's lawsuit, NRA members seeking to reform the group obtained a board majority in 2025 over the "old guard" affiliated with LaPierre.

The NRA's complaint said that the foundation had been taken over by LaPierre allies ​seeking to "jettison the Foundation's historic purpose of supporting NRA's charitable programs and transform the Foundation into a vehicle for personal reprisal."

The group accused the foundation of "hijacking" its trademarks for fundraising efforts and repurposing money meant to support its charity work.