Tags: north korea | travis king | soldier | awol | defector | expel

North Korea to Expel AWOL US Soldier Travis King

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 06:48 AM EDT

North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has confessed he illegally intruded into the country, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, KCNA said King has harbored ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army.

KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

North Korea had said in its interim findings that King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


