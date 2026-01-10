Nicaragua Frees Dozens of Prisoners After US Pressure

Nicaragua's government announced Saturday ⁠that it had freed dozens of people from its national penitentiary system, a day after the United States demanded the release of more than 60 political prisoners in the country.

The releases come at the same time that Venezuela is in the process of releasing political prisoners under U.S. pressure.

In a statement, the authoritarian government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announced the inmates' release without confirming the exact number of people freed or whether they had been detained for political reasons. It's unclear whether those released will be restricted to house arrest.

Opposition leader and former prisoner Ana Margarita Vijil, head of the UNAMOS political movement, told Reuters that those released "are political ⁠prisoners, and several of them are our friends."

Vijil said she did not know the number of those involved but said they include former Mayor Oscar Gadea and Christian pastor Rudy Palacios along ⁠with four of his ​relatives.

The U.S. has ⁠long exerted its influence in Latin America, but the pressure has been especially intense since the Trump administration attacked Venezuela a week ago and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

On Friday, the U.S. embassy in Nicaragua praised the release of opposition figures in Venezuela and called on Ortega's government to follow in their steps.

"In Nicaragua, more than 60 people remain unjustly detained or missing, including pastors, religious workers, the sick, and the elderly. Peace is only possible with freedom!" the embassy tweeted.