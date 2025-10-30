NFL Launches 'Salute to Service' to Honor US Military Heroes

The NFL is putting patriotism front and center next month with the return of its Salute to Service campaign, a nationwide initiative honoring U.S. military members, veterans, and their families.

The campaign will roll out across Weeks 9 through 11 of the regular season, featuring special on-field tributes, community events, and recognition ceremonies tied to the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

"For 250 years, the brave men and women of our armed forces — and their families — have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedoms," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Salute to Service reflects our year-round commitment to honoring the military community."

Since its creation in 2011, the campaign has raised more than $75 million for military charities.

Those partners include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Each organization focuses on a different part of the military community, from mental health programs and family support to scholarships and leadership development for veterans.

The league's longtime partner, USAA, continues to play a central role, offering year-round engagement for service members and veterans.

USAA will also again present the Salute to Service Award, which honors NFL players, coaches, and staff who go above and beyond in supporting the military.

Fans can vote for nominees through November at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote.

Every NFL team is participating in its own way.

The Green Bay Packers are hosting events for veterans facing mental health challenges, while the Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with the USO to assemble care packages for troops deployed overseas.

The Indianapolis Colts plan to honor World War II veterans during their Nov. 9 game in Berlin.

On game days, fans will see the tribute come to life through camouflage-themed gear, Salute to Service banners, and field markings.

All proceeds from Salute to Service merchandise will go directly to military charities.