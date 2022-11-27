Mercurial NFL Star Odell Beckham Forced Off Flight in Miami

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Police said.

Officers responded to a medical emergency aboard an American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles at Miami International Airport at about 9:30 a.m. ET after the crew became concerned about Beckham.

"As they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," read a police statement. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue."

According to police, the flight crew asked Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, but he refused.

After the rest of the passengers deplaned, Beckham cooperated with the officers' request and exited the plane "without incident."

"Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements," the police statement said.

Beckham tweeted "comedy hr" with a laughing emoji Sunday morning.

One of the responses to that tweet included a video showing Beckham being escorted by police and this comment: "Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man."

Beckham, 30, has not played since tearing his ACL during his Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Several teams have expressed interest in his services, including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. He has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games with the Giants, Cleveland Browns and Rams.