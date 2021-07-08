×
Decades of 'Bad Spending' Leave New York Subway Flooded

Thursday, 08 July 2021 10:36 PM

Decades of "bad spending" have led to massive floods raging through the subway systems of New York City.

"This is what happens when the [NYC's Metropolitan Transportation Authority] makes bad spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing [money] ASAP to protect stations from street flooding, elevate entrances and add green infrastructure to absorb flash storm runoff. This cannot be New York," Democrat mayoral candidate Eric Adams tweeted.

According to CBS, in July 2017 Joe Lhota, MTA chairman, unveiled a plan to fix NYC's subway system. The plan involved $845 million and 2,700 workers. But on Thursday, a massive flood swept through New York's 157th Street station in Washington Heights.

More floods appeared in the Grand Concourse station. The flooding water had turned the stairs into a waterfall. Out on the Major Deegan, cars became flooded.

But this is not the first time red flags have been raised about New York city's infrastructure.  According to a report from E&E News, plans to fix the subway's infrastructure span nearly a decade. In 2013, Mayor Michael Bloomberg unveiled his plan to spend upwards of $20 billion to fix the subway. The plan included a 430-page report detailing plans to protect New York against extreme weather and climate change.





