Newsmax Rising Bestsellers – Week of June 17, 2024

A look inside groups, institutions or systems as it were is common among this week’s selections in Newsmax Rising Bestsellers. The first investigates how a hyper-dark money organization overwhelmed the 2020 elections from president on down, while a second examines one of the Obama administration’s biggest scandals from inside the government. Another reveals how labor unions have subjugated students in the education system, while a memoir recalls the experiences of a free, educated black man abducted into slavery for more than a decade. Even in fiction, an offering tells a story set in Nazi-occupied Europe.

“Siblings of War,” by Chanochi Zaks (Independently published)

This is the second in a the seven-book “Heroic Children of World War II” series of novels that are based on true stories. This one tells the story of six siblings who witnessed their village in Poland overrun by the Germans. As they escape, they hear their father’s instruction to remain together and protect one another. “I was leery about reading this, expecting more of a droll account of the atrocities of the Holocaust. It was anything but,” wrote Marci in her GoodReads review. “This author took the time to personalize the story building background of her characters and the love and admiration they all had for each other. This is a tale of love, perseverance, and the importance of family. The story is written with tone and voice exemplifying each character.” [Fiction]





“Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Secretly Transforming America,” by Scott Walter (Encounter Books)

“Arabella” describes a previously little-known international union of multi-billionaires who have come together with one purpose: to remake the world’s last best hope for freedom. Described as a “dark-money behemoth” by Politico, Arabella Advisors funnels vast sums of money into what appears to be grassroots organizations, in order to promote their candidates at all levels and get them elected — sort of a George Soros on steroids. The book “shows that in the 2020 election cycle, Arabella Advisors’ nonprofits took in $2.4 billion. That’s $1 billion more than the combined fundraising of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee,” wrote Fred Lucas in his discussion for The Daily Signal. “What’s differentiates Arabella from other major donors on the left is the level of secrecy, Walter says. The network is more secretive than most nonprofits financed by Soros and his family, he says.” [Nonfiction]





“The Deadly Path: How Operation Fast & Furious and Bad Lawyers Armed Mexican Cartels,” by Peter J. Forcelli & Keelin MacGregor (Knox Press)

Everyone has at least a passing knowledge of the Obama administration’s Operation Fast & Furious, ostensibly aimed at tracking the methods of gun trackers that actually placed weapons in the hands of Mexican drug cartels. But until you’ve read “The Deadly Path,” you don’t really know anything. Co-author Peter Forcelli, a former deputy assistant director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), was an inside witness to Fast & Furious, and eventually became an ATF whistleblower to tell his story to Congress. Now, for the first time, he’s revealing to the general public what went on with a scheme that couldn’t help but go south, and ended up placing then-Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress. “You know when and why you are effective… when other agencies call your boss to complain about your successes. … Pete’s arrival to Phoenix clearly challenged interagency members,” wrote Jesus Romero in his Amazon review. “This is a story of courage, integrity, and leadership. Peter takes us beyond the closed doors sensitive discussions and operational plans on how to hit criminal organizations. The stories are detailed as a one of the best New York cops would. The discussions so immersed that one can’t help but to feel that you are right there sitting in the same room.” [Nonfiction]





“The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools,” by Dr. Corey A. DeAngelis Ph.D (Center Street)

“The Parent Revolution” was described as “a great guide to help moms and dads take back control of their children’s education from the radical Marxists ruining our schools” by former President Trump. Most parents had no conception of how far education in government schools had fallen until the COVID-19 pandemic made remote learning the norm. For the first time, they realized how bad it was when they saw their kids being indoctrinated in radical instruction, while actual education fell by the wayside. That resulted in “The Parent Revolution.” “In interfering with something as seemingly sacrosanct as government-run education, DeAngelis has made all the right enemies,” wrote Caroline Downey for National Review. “If you had nothing to hide from DeAngelis, you had nothing to fear. But if you were found to be vacationing during COVID while kids were locked out of the classroom, watch out.” [Nonfiction]





“Twelve Years a Slave,” by Solomon Northup (Independently published)