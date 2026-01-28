WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: newark | arrest | robbery | ice | impersonating | julio garcia barrera

N.J. Man Accused of Impersonating ICE Agent in Robberies

By    |   Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:05 PM EST

New Jersey police have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to intimidate two individuals while stealing their money.

Julio Garcia Barrera, of Newark, was charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said Wednesday in a news release.

Police said he was arrested Tuesday. Court records did not list an attorney for Barrera, NJ.com reported.

The first incident occurred Jan. 22, according to the release, when a man reported he was walking in North Newark when a suspect driving a dark-colored SUV stopped, got out, shined a flashlight on him, and announced that he was an immigration officer while pointing to an emblem on his sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect placed the victim against a vehicle, searched him, and took about $500 from his wallet before driving away.

A second incident was reported Jan. 24, when another man told police he was walking on the same street when two males got out of a beige, older-model Jeep.

The driver approached the victim, held a flashlight to his face, and asked whether he was a U.S. citizen. Police said the suspect then opened his jacket and showed an emblem with yellow letters reading "ICE."

The victim reported that the suspect led him to a brick wall, searched him, and stole his wallet, which contained about $300, his driver's license, and a debit card. The debit card was later used at multiple gas stations in East Orange, according to the release.

Federal authorities have warned in recent months that criminals have increasingly impersonated ICE agents to commit violent crimes, including robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, according to reports citing an FBI bulletin.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New Jersey police have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to intimidate two individuals while stealing their money.
newark, arrest, robbery, ice, impersonating, julio garcia barrera
286
2026-05-28
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved