N.J. Man Accused of Impersonating ICE Agent in Robberies

New Jersey police have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to intimidate two individuals while stealing their money.

Julio Garcia Barrera, of Newark, was charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said Wednesday in a news release.

Police said he was arrested Tuesday. Court records did not list an attorney for Barrera, NJ.com reported.

The first incident occurred Jan. 22, according to the release, when a man reported he was walking in North Newark when a suspect driving a dark-colored SUV stopped, got out, shined a flashlight on him, and announced that he was an immigration officer while pointing to an emblem on his sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect placed the victim against a vehicle, searched him, and took about $500 from his wallet before driving away.

A second incident was reported Jan. 24, when another man told police he was walking on the same street when two males got out of a beige, older-model Jeep.

The driver approached the victim, held a flashlight to his face, and asked whether he was a U.S. citizen. Police said the suspect then opened his jacket and showed an emblem with yellow letters reading "ICE."

The victim reported that the suspect led him to a brick wall, searched him, and stole his wallet, which contained about $300, his driver's license, and a debit card. The debit card was later used at multiple gas stations in East Orange, according to the release.

Federal authorities have warned in recent months that criminals have increasingly impersonated ICE agents to commit violent crimes, including robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, according to reports citing an FBI bulletin.