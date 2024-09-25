Popular NYC Drug Vending Machine Refilled Twice a Week

New York City's drug-user supply vending machine has proven to be so popular that city workers have to refill the Brooklyn-based dispenser at least twice a week.

The New York Post asked some of the machine's neighbors what they think about it and the response the outlet got was mixed, with some people embracing the concept and others complaining of the trouble it brings.

Residents said drug users are still journeying to the vending machine to secure free supplies nearly four months after it was installed.

According to the Post, everything from crack pipes and condoms to Narcan can be obtained from the machine in the Brownsville neighborhood.

"It goes very fast," the superintendent of a building near the machine told the outlet. "They take what they want and leave."

Because it also dispenses fentanyl test strips, some of the neighbors in the area have accepted the device as a necessary evil in the fight to save lives.

"That machine ain't bothering no one," one person who declined to give his name told the Post.

"People use it a lot," he said. "They don't gather around and stay there. You may see four or five people, but they get what they want and leave."

Others who live nearby said the machine, with its readily available "meth kits" and "snorting kits," have attracted unsafe elements to the neighborhood.

"Of course, it's a problem," one woman who lives across the street told the Post. "A few weeks ago, there was a man laid out in front of it.

"We never had that before," she said. "We don't want it there. That machine is a mess ... I don't feel safe. It needs to go."

According to the building superintendent, the machine is connected to a computer system that alerts workers to refill it when supplies get low, which is usually about twice a week.

Drug users can reportedly obtain complete drug-smoking kits that feature pipes, mouthpieces, and lip balm, along with hygiene items like tampons and nicotine gum to quit smoking.

Employees at local businesses said that the machine's location at Broadway and Decatur Street in the drug-riddled neighborhood is a "good spot to have it" because of the apparent demand.

"It's needed because of what's inside: the paraphernalia, hygiene stuff," the owner of Color Match Auto Paint Supply told the Post.

The vending machine is reportedly the first of four set to be deployed in the area, and Curbed reported in July that it likely saved a life in mid-June when a worker used Narcan to revive an opioid user who had overdosed.