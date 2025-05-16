WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new orleans | jail break | inmates | sheriff | dug hole

11 Inmates Break Out of New Orleans Jail

Friday, 16 May 2025 02:49 PM EDT

Authorities in Louisiana said Friday they were in pursuit of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

Another inmate was captured after a brief foot chase through the French Quarter, the Louisiana State Police said in a post on the social media platform X.

Authorities first noticed the 11 inmates were missing during a Friday morning headcount.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the department is actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to search for the escaped inmates.

"We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures," Hutson said. "Any lapses or failures that contributed to this incident will be addressed swiftly and with full accountability."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill called the escape "beyond unacceptable" and said local authorities had waited too long to inform the public.

"Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this," Murrill said in an emailed statement. "My office will do whatever it takes to determine how this happened and make sure that it won’t happen again."

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said her agency has put "a full court effort" to respond to the escape and are working with the FBI and U.S. marshals.

"It's more than likely that someone had help and they are not running around in a jumpsuit — but if they are, you’re going to stand out," she said.

Officers were focused on identifying and providing protection for individuals who may have testified in their cases or may be in danger. One family has been "removed" from their home, Kirkpatrick said.

"If there is anyone helping or harboring these escapees, you will be charged," Kirkpatrick added.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Eleven men considered to be armed and dangerous escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday, according to police. Ten of the escapees remained on the loose after one of the inmates, Kendell Myles, was apprehended...
new orleans, jail break, inmates, sheriff, dug hole
289
2025-49-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved