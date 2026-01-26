WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new jersey | jewish | immigration | illegal alien | hernando garcia-morales | tricia mclaughlin

DHS to N.J.: Hold Mexican Accused of Fracturing Jewish Girl's Skull

Monday, 26 January 2026 11:12 AM EST

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement filed an arrest detainer on Monday asking New Jersey to hold Hernando Garcia-Morales, who is accused of throwing a "baseball-sized rock" into a school bus, hitting an 8-year-old Jewish girl and fracturing her skull on the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck.

The federal agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, referred to Garcia-Morales as a "criminal illegal alien from Mexico."

According to Yeshivat Noam, a Modern Orthodox day school, the third grader was recovering after undergoing surgery.

New Jersey Turnpike State Police arrested Garcia-Morales on Jan. 9 for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon. The Bogota Police Department in New Jersey also charged him with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing-defiant, criminal trespassing peering, and criminal mischief-damage property, per the DHS.

"Garcia-Morales has had an extensive criminal history while living in sanctuary state New Jersey," the department said.

"In 2023, he was arrested for burglary. In 2006, he was arrested for possession of a weapon and theft."

"This illegal alien entered the country at an unknown date and time."

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, stated that "violently targeting a school bus full of children is extremely wicked and heinous."

"Hernando Garcia-Morales should have never been in this country, let alone released after multiple arrests into New Jersey communities," she said. "ICE has lodged an arrest detainer against this monster, and we hope New Jersey's sanctuary politicians will help us keep him off American streets for good."

"Under President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S.," she added.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement filed an arrest detainer on Monday asking New Jersey to hold Hernando Garcia-Morales, who is accused of throwing a "baseball-sized rock" into a school bus, hitting an 8-year-old Jewish girl and fracturing her skull on the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck.
new jersey, jewish, immigration, illegal alien, hernando garcia-morales, tricia mclaughlin
278
2026-12-26
Monday, 26 January 2026 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved