Tags: nba | purdue | basketball | obituary

Former NBA Player Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Caleb Swanigan holds a basketball in his portland trail blazers rookie year photo
Caleb Swanigan (Elsa/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 03:08 PM

Former Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan, who played three seasons in the NBA, died Monday night at age 25.

The school confirmed his passing Tuesday, but no details were provided.

"The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan," coach Matt Painter said in a statement. "Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone's lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed."

Fort Wayne, Ind., TV station WANE said the Allen County Coroner's Office confirmed Swanigan died of natural causes.

An Indianapolis native, Swanigan was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball and a Parade All-American in 2015.

He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American as a 2016-17 sophomore after averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 38 games (35 starts) for Purdue. The Boilermakers finished 27-8 (14-4 Big Ten) and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

"Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan's family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie," read a tweet from the Boilermakers' men's basketball team.

Swanigan, a 6-foot-9 forward, was drafted in the first round (26th overall) by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017.

He averaged 2.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 75 games (four starts) with the Blazers and Sacramento Kings from 2017-20.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


