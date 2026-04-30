US Gas Glut Drives Prices Negative in Texas Amid Iran War

The United States is producing so much natural gas that prices at a key hub in West Texas have fallen below zero, forcing drillers to pay buyers to take the fuel, even as a global energy shock rattles markets.

The unusual pricing highlights a stark divide between U.S. energy abundance and shortages overseas tied to the Iran war, underscoring how domestic production is shielding the American economy from the worst impacts, Axios reported Thursday.

Natural gas, unlike oil, is still largely traded regionally, and the U.S. produces enough to meet its own demand.

That dynamic is leaving parts of the country awash in supply even as Europe and Asia face rising costs and tightening availability.

The glut in West Texas stems from a surge in production over the past 15 years that has far outpaced the pipeline infrastructure needed to transport the gas to other markets.

Much of the excess supply is associated gas, a byproduct of oil drilling that continues flowing regardless of demand conditions.

The oversupply has pushed prices at some regional hubs into negative territory, a sign of severe bottlenecks rather than weak overall demand.

Chris Louney, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said new pipeline projects will help ease the imbalance but may not fully resolve it.

"That will provide incremental takeaway capacity for a basin awash in molecules," he said. "But the basin is prolific, and associated gas will continue to be produced, often in excess, alongside crude oil."

While localized prices have plunged, the broader U.S. market remains relatively stable. The benchmark Henry Hub natural gas price is about $2.64 per million British thermal units, down roughly 20% from a year ago.

That is significantly lower than prices in Europe and Asia, where dependence on imports, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, has driven sharp increases. Gas prices in the European Union are up about 47% from last year, while Asia has seen increases exceeding 50%.

Several Asian countries, excluding China, are facing shortages severe enough to trigger rationing and emergency measures.

The divergence illustrates how fragmented natural gas markets remain, with prices driven as much by regional infrastructure constraints as by global supply and demand.

Despite the localized pricing anomalies, the broader U.S. surplus is emerging as an economic advantage.

Cheap natural gas is a key input for manufacturing and plays a central role in electricity generation, accounting for roughly 40% of U.S. power supply.

It is also fueling the rapid growth of energy-intensive artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to Bloomberg, the abundance of low-cost gas could give the U.S. a competitive edge over countries grappling with fuel shortages and high energy costs.

The U.S. is also expanding its role in global markets as the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas, gradually linking domestic supply with international demand.



Still, analysts say more periods of oversupply, and even negative prices, are likely in regions where production continues to outpace infrastructure.