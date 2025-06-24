WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nato | summit | ukraine | war | russia | volodymyr zelenskyy | donald trump

Trump to Meet With Zelenskyy, Others at NATO Summit

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 01:18 PM EDT

President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at some point during the NATO summit in The Hague, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Also, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Trump will meet Tuesday evening at 2030 GMT, Turkish broadcasters reported. 

Secretary-General Mark Rutte said European allies do not need to worry about the United States' commitment to NATO,

"There is total commitment by the U.S. president and the U.S. senior leadership to NATO," Rutte said, adding that such backing came with an expectation that European countries and Canada spend more on defense.

Also, Trump's nominee to become the top U.S. general in Europe said Tuesday he believed Ukraine could prevail against Russia's more than three-year-old invasion.

"I think Ukraine can win," Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said in testimony at his Senate confirmation hearing. "I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that's difficult for us to conceive of."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at some point during the NATO summit in The Hague, a White House official said Tuesday.
nato, summit, ukraine, war, russia, volodymyr zelenskyy, donald trump, vladimir putin
161
2025-18-24
Tuesday, 24 June 2025 01:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved