Trump to Meet With Zelenskyy, Others at NATO Summit

President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at some point during the NATO summit in The Hague, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Also, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Trump will meet Tuesday evening at 2030 GMT, Turkish broadcasters reported.

Secretary-General Mark Rutte said European allies do not need to worry about the United States' commitment to NATO,

"There is total commitment by the U.S. president and the U.S. senior leadership to NATO," Rutte said, adding that such backing came with an expectation that European countries and Canada spend more on defense.

Also, Trump's nominee to become the top U.S. general in Europe said Tuesday he believed Ukraine could prevail against Russia's more than three-year-old invasion.

"I think Ukraine can win," Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said in testimony at his Senate confirmation hearing. "I think any time your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a tenacity that's difficult for us to conceive of."