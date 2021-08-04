NASCAR Again Requiring Masks in Enclosed Areas

NASCAR will require people to wear masks in enclosed areas regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, the auto racing giant announced in a press release.

The policy will begin with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International in New York, The Hill reported Wednesday.

The NASCAR press release said the mask mandate will apply to areas including haulers, the media center, restrooms, the infield care center, race control, and suites.

Consulted physicians advised NASCAR, which also used recent medical guidance in making its decision.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week advised people to wear masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status. Scientists cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

NASCAR said masks will not be required when outdoors "provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact."

"We ask that media avoid close contact with fellow reporters and competitors as much as possible during pre-race, post-race and care center media engagements," NASCAR said.

NASCAR began a phased reduction of its COVID-19 protocols in early June while also encouraging people to get vaccinated, Motorsport.com reported.

The stock car sanctioning body has not mandated vaccinations among competitors, Autoweek reported.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in June after the state reached a 70% vaccination rate. The governor recently issued a vaccine mandate for all state employees.