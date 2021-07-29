×
MyPillow Employee Beheaded in Broad Daylight Near Minneapolis

(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 29 July 2021 08:03 PM

A 55-year-old woman was beheaded in broad daylight Wednesday in Shakopee, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The victim, Shakopee resident America Mafalda Thayer, was an employee of MyPillow, according to Fox-9 Minneapolis. Alexis Saborit, 42, also of Shakopee, was reportedly in an abusive long-term relationship with her, and he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Shakopee Police Department.

Graphic video of the beheading was circulating on social media.

Shakopee PD tweeted a statement Wednesday about the homicide before the suspect was identified:

"On July 28, 2021, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Shakopee Police officers responded to a report of a homicide near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street. A suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to public safety. An investigation is ongoing. We do not believe this was a random act of violence. We will release additional information at a later date. Again, there is no threat to public safety."

Saborit was convicted in 2017 of domestic assault in Carver County, according to CBS-4 Minnesota.

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate told ABC-5 he was "incredibly disappointed" that cellphone video of the attack was posted on social media.

The killing comes just days after the Minneapolis City Council voted 11-1 to put a measure on the November election ballot to disband the Minneapolis Police Department in favor of a public safety department.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd last year.

