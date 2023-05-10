×
Tags: musk | twitter | calls | encrypted messaging

Musk: Twitter Calls, Encrypted Messaging Coming Soon

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 06:25 AM EDT

Elon Musk says new features, including calls and encrypted messaging, are coming soon to Twitter. 

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App," which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets, and payments.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet Tuesday.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta's social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

Twitter this week said it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


