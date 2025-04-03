FBI Nabs Top MS-13 Gang Leader

FBI agents tracked down and arrested a top leader of the notorious MS-13 gang who was wanted on charges connected to at least 11 murders. Joel Vargas-Escobar, also known as 'Momia' within the gang, was arrested by agents in New York. He was brought before a federal magistrate and ordered to remain in custody and is being transferred to Nevada.

Agents reported Vargas-Escobar was a top leader of a branch of MS-13 operating in Nevada and California. He was indicted in Nevada on racketeering conspiracy charges involving 11 murders. The government's indictment of Vargas-Escobar said victims were allegedly kidnapped and taken to desert or mountainous areas where they were tortured and killed. The conspiracy charges carry a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He's also facing firearms charges.

"The arrest of yet another violent and dangerous MS-13 leader is a major win for our FBI agents, law enforcement partners and safer American streets," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the case points to what America is up against. "This terrorist entered our country illegally and is accused of orchestrating 11 murders. Under President [Donald] Trump's leadership, we will not rest until this terrorist organization is completely dismantled, and its members are behind bars."

The Department of Justice reported that MS-13 is known to operate in at least 10 states, with as many as 10,000 members involved in criminal activity. The government believes thousands more are committing crimes in Mexico and Central America.

Trump specifically named MS-13, otherwise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, among a group of "Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists" that he ordered removed from the U.S. on the day of his inauguration for a second term in January.