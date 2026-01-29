More Minn. Prosecutors Might Quit Over Shooting Cases

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota are warning that additional resignations could be imminent amid growing internal disputes over how two fatal shootings are being handled, CBS News reported Thursday.

According to the report, assistant U.S. attorneys in Minneapolis raised concerns this week during a meeting with Minnesota U.S. Attorney Dan Rosen over the lack of civil rights investigations into the shootings by federal immigration officers — the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Prosecutors said they were not permitted to investigate the federal officers involved in either case.

They also expressed unease over how President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is being managed, warning they are under pressure to rush criminal charges against individuals accused of assaulting federal officers without completing full investigations.

Some prosecutors told Rosen that the heightened focus on these cases is interfering with their ability to handle other critical work, CBS News reported.

In response, a Justice Department spokesperson pointed to a February 2025 memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasizing that department attorneys represent the administration.

"Any attorney who because of their personal political views or judgments declines to sign a brief or appear in court, refuses to advance good-faith arguments on behalf of the Administration, or otherwise delays or impedes the Department's mission will be subject to discipline and potentially termination," Bondi wrote.

Earlier this month, six federal prosecutors resigned amid pressure to treat the killing of Good as an assault on a federal officer and to investigate Good's wife, Becca, for possible obstruction, CBS News previously reported.

Since then, another six assistant U.S. attorneys have submitted resignations, the report said.

Of those, three worked on criminal prosecutions, while three were civil litigators handling a surge of requests from attorneys seeking the release of immigrant detainees.

The unrest comes as the FBI has asked agents with experience in assault-on-federal-officer cases to volunteer for temporary assignments in Minneapolis.

CBS News reported that the FBI has not opened a formal investigation into Pretti's death and is only assisting Homeland Security Investigations in a limited capacity, including forensic analysis of Pretti's firearm.

Rosen urged staff not to resign, telling them their work remains vital to the district, the report said.

The Minneapolis U.S. Attorney's Office typically employs between 60 and 70 attorneys but has already lost roughly half its staff.

The Justice Department has flown in attorneys from other Midwestern districts and designated lawyers from the military and Immigration and Customs Enforcement as special assistant U.S. attorneys, though many lack significant prosecutorial experience.