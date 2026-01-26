Minnesota GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Drops Out Over Immigration Enforcement Dispute

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney who provided legal support to the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good, ended his GOP campaign in a surprise video announcement Monday.

Madel called the recent immigration enforcement operation in the Twin Cities an "unmitigated disaster."

"I cannot support the national Republican's stated retribution on the citizens of our state," Madel said. "Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so."

He was among a large group of candidates seeking to replace Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, who dropped his reelection bid earlier this month. Madel described himself as a "pragmatist," and said national Republicans "have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota."

"I have read about and I have spoken to help countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin," Madel said.