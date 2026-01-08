WATCH TV LIVE

Minnesota Crime Bureau Withdraws From ICE Shooting Probe After FBI, DOJ Pull Cooperation

Thursday, 08 January 2026 12:49 PM EST

The ⁠Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that the FBI and ‍the ‍Justice Department have withdrawn cooperation in ⁠the investigation of an immigration agent who fatally ​shot a 37-year-old woman.

"Without complete access ‍to the evidence, witnesses ⁠and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law ⁠and ​the public ⁠demands," the BCA said ‍in a statement.

"As a ‌result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from ⁠the investigation." 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


