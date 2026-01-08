Minnesota Crime Bureau Withdraws From ICE Shooting Probe After FBI, DOJ Pull Cooperation

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday that the FBI and the Justice Department have withdrawn cooperation in the investigation of an immigration agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman.
"Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands," the BCA said in a statement.
"As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation."
