Generic Drugmaker Sues to Keep Abortion Pill on Market

GenBioPro Inc, maker of the only U.S. generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that it can continue selling its pill amid ongoing legal challenges.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baltimore, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by midnight whether to block a lower court order that would undo the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of GenBioPro's generic pill.

GenBioPro in its lawsuit named the FDA as a defendant so that it can ask the court to order the agency to keep the drug on the market.

The privately held, Nevada-based company currently supplies a majority of the mifepristone used for medication abortion in the United States.