×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mifepristone | maker | abortion pill | lawsuit

Generic Drugmaker Sues to Keep Abortion Pill on Market

Generic Drugmaker Sues to Keep Abortion Pill on Market
(Allen G. Breed/AP)

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 02:22 PM EDT

GenBioPro Inc, maker of the only U.S. generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that it can continue selling its pill amid ongoing legal challenges.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baltimore, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by midnight whether to block a lower court order that would undo the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of GenBioPro's generic pill.

GenBioPro in its lawsuit named the FDA as a defendant so that it can ask the court to order the agency to keep the drug on the market.

The privately held, Nevada-based company currently supplies a majority of the mifepristone used for medication abortion in the United States.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
GenBioPro Inc, maker of the only U.S. generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that it can continue selling its pill amid ongoing legal challenges.
mifepristone, maker, abortion pill, lawsuit
122
2023-22-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved