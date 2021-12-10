Michael Nesmith of Rock Band The Monkees Dead at 78

Musician Michael Nesmith, who gained fame as a member of the American rock band The Monkees, died Friday of natural causes at the age of 78, Variety reported.

"With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," his family told Rolling Stone in a statement.

The Texas native, who wrote songs, played guitar and sang, was influential in helping the Beatles-clone, made-for-TV band break free from producer Don Kirshner and gain creative control over their musical output.

Nesmith's death leaves Mickey Dolenz as the last surviving member of the Monkees. Davy Jones died in 2012 and Peter Tork died seven years later.

Nesmith and Mickey Dolenz did a farewell tour earlier this year, playing their last show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

This report contains material from Reuters.