Miami Terminal Evacuated for Suspicious Luggage

Sunday, 25 January 2026 07:33 PM EST

An investigation was underway Sunday at Miami International Airport after authorities found a suspicious, unattended piece of luggage, as air travel nationwide remained disrupted by a powerful winter storm.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the item was discovered near Departures at Door 21. As a precaution, the area was evacuated and the bomb squad responded.

TSA checkpoints for Concourses G, H and J, along with the curbside roadway, were temporarily closed.

No injuries were reported.

One user on X posted, "Crazy situation at the Miami airport now. Just as I checked in and was about to go towards security, there was some kind of "pop" and a huge panic started. Everyone started to run for the exits. They're now emptying the whole airport. Must be over 10,000 people outside now."

According to another X post, "A loud BANG was just heard at the Miami Airport, and now the entire airport has been evacuated. Awaiting more information. Early Reports of arrests being made."

The incident came amid widespread flight disruptions. At MIA, more than 150 flights were delayed and 248 were canceled. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 51 delays and 248 cancellations.

Nationwide, more than 10,000 flights have been canceled due to the storm. Officials said 23 states from the South to the Northeast are under states of emergency, with two storm-related deaths reported in Louisiana.

Travelers at South Florida airports described repeated cancellations and delays as conditions continued to impact air travel.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 25 January 2026 07:33 PM
