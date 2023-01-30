6th Memphis Police Officer Dismissed in Tyre Nichols Case

A sixth Memphis police officer has been dismissed from the force for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, local media reported Monday, days after video footage of the killing was released to the public.

The officer — identified as Preston Hemphill — was relieved of duty, News Channel 3 reported, citing the Memphis Police Department. No criminal charges have been announced against Hemphill.

"Remember, we have advised that [this]investigation remains opened and ongoing," said Karen Rudolph, public information officer for department, according to the Daily Memphian. “Our goal was to handle the most egregious violations first. We will have additional information to share. Our updates will be posted on our social media platforms once it becomes available.”

The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police after a traffic stop.

On Friday, the department released footage from body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole showing officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton in his mother's neighborhood after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. He was hospitalized and died of his injuries three days later.

The Memphis Police Department was not immediately available for comment.