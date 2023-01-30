×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: memphis | police | death | tyre nichols

6th Memphis Police Officer Dismissed in Tyre Nichols Case

6th Memphis Police Officer Dismissed in Tyre Nichols Case
A demonstrator protests the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Monday, 30 January 2023 12:11 PM EST

A sixth Memphis police officer has been dismissed from the force for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, local media reported Monday, days after video footage of the killing was released to the public.

The officer — identified as Preston Hemphill — was relieved of duty, News Channel 3 reported, citing the Memphis Police Department. No criminal charges have been announced against Hemphill.

"Remember, we have advised that [this]investigation remains opened and ongoing," said Karen Rudolph, public information officer for department, according to the Daily Memphian.  “Our goal was to handle the most egregious violations first. We will have additional information to share. Our updates will be posted on our social media platforms once it becomes available.”

The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police after a traffic stop.

On Friday, the department released footage from body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole showing officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton in his mother's neighborhood after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. He was hospitalized and died of his injuries three days later.

The Memphis Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A sixth Memphis police officer has been dismissed from the force for his involvement in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, local media reported Monday, days after video footage of the killing was released to the public.
memphis, police, death, tyre nichols
215
2023-11-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved