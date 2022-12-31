×
Tags: mega millions | jackpot | winner

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $785M After No Big Winner

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $785M After No Big Winner
A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 31 December 2022 01:34 PM EST

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot.

The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot.
