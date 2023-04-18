McDonald's Remakes 5 Classic Burgers to Boost Sales

McDonald's is tweaking some of its signature menu items, like the Big Mac, by offering "pillowy buns," gooier melted cheese, and even more sauce in an effort to boost sales.

And the fast-food giant is also promising "juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they're still on the grill."

Aside from the Big Mac, changes will apply to the McDouble burger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, and hamburger, a company statement said.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's," Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation at McDonald's, said. "And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans.

"We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

The changes were first offered in international markets including Australia, Canada, and Belgium — and then introduced in several cities on the U.S. west coast. Customers will be able to taste the difference at all restaurants nationwide by 2024.

The chain known for its Golden Arches has more than 150,000 employees globally, with about 70% based outside of the United States, including in company-owned restaurants, The Associated Press reported.

McDonald's said in January it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.