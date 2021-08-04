Rep. Cori Bush Warns McCloskeys 'Your Time Will Come', After Gun Charge Pardon

Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., wasn’t happy about yesterday's pardon of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who generated national attention for carrying guns in response to protesters last August. The first-term congresswoman wasn’t shy about her anger.

“It was absolutely unbelievable,” Bush told KMOV TV. "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar," she said. "He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come. You will not be successful in all that you're trying to do.” She continued, “I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing."

Bush admits to being among the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters who were trespassing at the McCloskey’s home last year. Nine Black Lives Matter protesters were issued citations for trespassing in connection with that incident. The McCloskey’s attorney said the demonstrators broke down a gate to get onto the private street and threatened the couple.

FOX News reports the pair pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the June 2020 incident and were ordered to pay fines. Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for threatening the passersby with an AR-15 rifle and was fined $750. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to harassment and was given a $2,000 fine. Neither of them lost their law licenses or firearms.

Mark McCloskey has announced he is a GOP candidate for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat that will available in 2022. He said his case was part of a trend where conservatives are being prosecuted for minor incidents while criminals such as looters and rioters are not.

"It's a correction of something that should have never happened in the first place," McCloskey told Fox News of the pardons.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons said late last year that he would issue a pardon to the McCloskeys and he kept his promise yesterday.