Tags: matthew mcconaughey | texas | shooting | dick durbin

McConaughey Meets With Lawmakers Over Gun Reform

Actor Matthew McConaughey is seen at the U.S. Capitol on Monday
Actor Matthew McConaughey is seen at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. (Francis Chung/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:44 AM

Actor Matthew McConaughey this week met with legislators to discuss gun reform following the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote in a tweet Monday he invited McConaughey to a meeting in his office to discuss the shooting and how Congress can respond.

"Had the chance to meet Uvalde native @McConaughey in DC today to discuss the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary as well as the larger problem of gun violence in America," Durbin said. "We, like so many others, agree that gun safety reform is needed — I'll keep working to make that happen."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also tweeted about meeting with the actor. Durbin and Grassley are the top members on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Mtg w Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves about gun responsibility + school safety incl my bipartisan EAGLES Act," Grassley wrote.

The actor recently wrote an opinion piece for the Austin American-Statesman that was published Monday, almost two weeks after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

"I am a father, the son of a kindergarten teacher, and an American. I was also born in Uvalde, Texas. That's why I'm writing this," McConaughey wrote.

"I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms. I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children," he continued.

