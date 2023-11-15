Massachusetts Debates Migrant Shelter Funding

Massachusetts lawmakers stretched into Wednesday night without a deal on their state’s annual $2.8 billion funding bill, which included emergency funding for the shelter system.

Pushed by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, the $250 million supplemental shelter spending request included within it came amid struggles in the state’s system to accommodate new migrant families.

While the House and Senate versions of the budget agreed to include the $250 million, they diverged on what measures to require of the Healey administration in its use.

The House leaned towards the side of more restrictions.

Their proposal mandated that $75 million be put towards school costs, $65 million to shelters, $18 million to temporary sites, $12 million to families’ services, and $6 million for “additional municipal supports.”

However, the Senate argued that the Healey administration needed more flexibility in tackling the migrant issue, noting that the problem combined with a flimsy shelter system could spawn a humanitarian crisis.

Democratic state senators, who control the chamber, were also reluctant to include language authorizing an overflow site within 30 days to maintain the state’s 7,500-family cap on the shelter system.

The failure to pass this year’s spending bill occurred one day after the Senate paraded passing their own version, Mass Live reported.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Democratic lawmaker Michael J. Rodrigues.

“We provide flexibility for the administration to make some changes as the issues change — this crisis is changing every day,” he added.

Massachusetts is not the only state dealing with a looming migrant crisis.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly urged state officials and the Biden administration to provide more aid as the Big Apple struggles to find housing for nearly 110,000 asylum seekers.

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” said the Democratic mayor. “This issue will destroy New York City.”