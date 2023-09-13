Alaska Dem Rep. Peltola's Husband Killed in Plane Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash of a single-engine Piper PA-18 in Alaska that killed Eugene Peltola Jr., the husband of Rep Mary Sattler Peltola, D-Alaska.

"We are devastated to share that Mary's husband, Eugene Peltola Jr. — 'Buzzy' to all of us who knew and loved him — passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska," Peltola chief of staff Anton McParland wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends — and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family's loss.

"Mary is returning home to be with their family, and we ask that their privacy be respected during this time. Our team will continue to meet with constituents and carry on the work of the office while Mary and her family grieve."

The FAA said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff near St. Mary's, Alaska, around 8:45 p.m. local time Tuesday, Sept. 12. Only Peltola's husband, who was the pilot, was on board.

Alaska has a disproportionate number of small fatal plane crashes in part because of mountainous terrain that prompts people to fly to reach remote destinations. Former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and three others died in a 2010 plane crash in Alaska.

Peltola was elected to a full term in the House in November, months after winning a special election following the death of late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. Young had held Alaska's sole House seat for 49 years until his death.

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, is the first Alaska Native to serve in the House.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.