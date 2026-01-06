Rubio Reaffirms Cooperation With Holy See

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Tuesday with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of state of the Holy See.

The two, according to a State Department release, discussed humanitarian challenges, including efforts to improve conditions in Venezuela, as well as the promotion of peace and religious freedom worldwide.

Rubio and Parolin reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the United States and the Holy See on shared global priorities.

The call followed an in-person meeting between Rubio and Vatican leaders in May during events surrounding the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

The State Department's Tammy Bruce said Rubio met with Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher to convey congratulations on behalf of the United States.

The leaders reaffirmed what the department described as a strong partnership and discussed shared goals related to ending conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The statement said Rubio emphasized U.S. support for freedom of religion and expressed interest in continued cooperation with the Holy See to protect those rights globally.

Rubio also met separately with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to discuss what the department described as the urgent need to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The release indicated Rubio thanked the Vatican for its humanitarian efforts, including facilitating prisoner exchanges and the return of Ukrainian children transferred during the conflict.

He also emphasized continued collaboration with the Holy See under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV.

The Pope has voiced criticism of policies associated with President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration.

He supported U.S. bishops who condemned the Trump administration's immigration actions and urged more humane treatment of migrants, reflecting areas of tension between the Vatican's leadership and the administration's approach.