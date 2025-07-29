Police to Quiz Man They Say Supplied Parts of Gun Used in Shooting

Investigators plan to question a man who supplied parts for a gun used in the shooting at a Manhattan office building that houses the National Football League’s headquarters, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tuesday.

The man tried to target the NFL headquarters on Monday but took the wrong elevator, Mayor Eric Adams said. The shooter killed four people including a New York City police officer and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, authorities said.

A note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease linked to head trauma.

Tisch said that two groups of detectives are on their way to Las Vegas to conduct interviews and execute a search at Tamura’s home.

The officers will also visit the gun store where he legally purchased a revolver on June 12 using a Nevada concealed carry permit, she said.

Meanwhile, police in Manhattan are executing search warrants on the gunman’s car and the two phones that he left at the scene.

Tisch said Tuesday that authorities have located that associate and intend to question him about the firearm purchase as part of a larger effort to trace the gunman’s movements from Las Vegas to New York City.

“This information will give us a detailed picture of how and why this happened,” Tisch said, “but it will not do anything to ease the pain of losing one of our own.”

“The weapon used, an AR-15-style assault rifle, was assembled by Mr. Tamura using a lower receiver purchased by an associate. We have located that associate and others. And will be questioning him about that purchase,” Tisch said in a video released Tuesday afternoon.

Tamura was scheduled to appear at his overnight security job at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, but he never arrived to work, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a video update Tuesday afternoon.