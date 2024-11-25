WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: manhattan | nyc | resignation | damian williams | donald trump

Manhattan's Top Federal Prosecutor to Resign Ahead of Trump Inauguration

Monday, 25 November 2024 12:02 PM EST

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said on Monday he planned to resign on Dec. 13, about a month before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Edward Kim, who is currently serving as Williams' deputy U.S. attorney, will serve as acting U.S. attorney after Williams leaves.

Williams' office, known as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, has an unusual degree of independence from the U.S. Justice Department and is known for bringing high-profile financial fraud and public corruption cases.

Trump, a Republican, earlier this month said he would nominate former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Jay Clayton to lead the office.

Monday, 25 November 2024 12:02 PM
