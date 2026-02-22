Mamdani Seeks Snow Shoveler Volunteers, Demands ID

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after urging residents to sign up as paid snow shovelers ahead of a major winter storm — a position that requires applicants to present two forms of identification, the Daily Mail reported.

The ID requirement has drawn scrutiny on social media, where critics point to Mamdani's affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America organization, which opposes voter identification laws. Some users question why ID is required to shovel snow but not to vote in New York.

The city is bracing for its second significant snowstorm of the year, and Mamdani announced that New Yorkers could earn $19.14 per hour helping clear streets and sidewalks. During a news conference, the mayor said the Department of Sanitation prepared 33 vans and two buses to transport shovelers to areas in need.

"Just show up at your local sanitation garage between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow with your paperwork, which is accessible online at NYC.gov/now, and you can get started right away," Mamdani said.

According to the city's online registration page, applicants must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the U.S., and capable of performing heavy physical labor. Those registering must provide two small photographs, two original forms of identification, and a Social Security card.

"This is why consistency in governance matters. Rules shouldn't change depending on the political objective," one social media user wrote.

Another added: "I believe this to be taunting their hypocrisy on ID, it just has to be."

New York generally does not require voters to present photo identification at polling places. However, to register to vote, residents must provide a driver's license number, state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

If election officials cannot verify a voter's identity, the individual may be required to present an accepted form of ID at the polls.

The Democratic Socialists of America recently voiced opposition to the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to present photo identification when casting ballots.