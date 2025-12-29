Mamdani Aide Spurs Dem War After Calif. Redistricting

A behind-the-scenes move by a strategist tied to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist, has ignited a new round of Democrat infighting in California — just as party leaders hoped redistricting would smooth their path back to House control.

According to Politico, Mamdani lead media consultant Morris Katz traveled to California's Central Valley to produce a campaign ad for a little-known liberal challenger in a newly redrawn congressional district held by Republican Rep. David Valadao.

The move opened a fresh front in the Democrats' long-simmering civil war between liberals and moderates.

The timing has alarmed party insiders.

California Democrats recently pushed through an aggressive gerrymandering plan designed to flip as many as five Republican-held House seats — a strategy seen as critical to retaking the House majority.

But while the new map boosts Democrat registration in key districts, it has also intensified internal battles over ideology, money, and message, Politico reported.

In Valadao's district, the liberal wing is targeting not only Republicans, but also fellow Democrats. Progressive candidate Randy Villegas, backed by Katz, has attacked rival Democrat Jasmeet Bains, a state lawmaker viewed as more moderate.

Villegas accuses Bains of taking corporate money and opposing the redistricting ballot effort, while Bains has countered by questioning Villegas' ties to progressive groups and his residency.

"This is a fight for the soul of the Democratic Party," Villegas told Politico, framing the race as a choice between "billionaires" and the "working class."

Katz went further, warning that Democrats risk undermining their credibility by nominating candidates who accept corporate donations and avoid criticizing what progressives call a rigged economy, the report said.

Bains has rejected the attacks, accusing her opponent of spreading falsehoods as his campaign struggles.

Still, the clash has Democrats worried about weakening their eventual nominee ahead of what is expected to be a high-stakes general election against Valadao.

The concern is heightened by the district's new political math. After redistricting, Democrat registration rose by more than four points.

Yet Valadao remains a formidable opponent. A dairy farmer with strong ties to agriculture and energy interests, he has survived multiple cycles in Democrat-leaning districts, even after voting to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, according to the report.

Trump narrowly carried the district in 2024, but Valadao outperformed him.

Moderate Democrats and labor leaders see Bains as their best chance to win.

Politico reports that SEIU California, the state's largest labor union, encouraged Bains — a physician — to run, citing her appeal to healthcare workers and her opposition to recent congressional healthcare cuts.

"She is our best and only chance at beating David Valadao," SEIU California Executive Director Tia Orr said.