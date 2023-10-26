Maine Suspect Is Army Reserve Petroleum Supply Specialist

The person at the center of a police manhunt following a mass shooting in Maine, Robert Card, is a petroleum supply specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve with more than two decades in the service and no prior overseas deployments, the Army said on Thursday.

Card, a sergeant 1st class, enlisted in Dec. 2002, the Army said.

State and local police identified Card, who reportedly had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer, as a person of interest in Wednedsay's shooting. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans at one of the crime scenes, holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in the firing position.