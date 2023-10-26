×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Maine | Shooting | Suspect | Army | Reserve | Petroleum | Supply

Maine Suspect Is Army Reserve Petroleum Supply Specialist

Maine Suspect Is Army Reserve Petroleum Supply Specialist
Maine State Police Colonel William Ross gives update Thursday. (AP)

Thursday, 26 October 2023 11:48 AM EDT

The person at the center of a police manhunt following a mass shooting in Maine, Robert Card, is a petroleum supply specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve with more than two decades in the service and no prior overseas deployments, the Army said on Thursday.

Card, a sergeant 1st class, enlisted in Dec. 2002, the Army said.

State and local police identified Card, who reportedly had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer, as a person of interest in Wednedsay's shooting. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans at one of the crime scenes, holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in the firing position. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The person at the center of a police manhunt following a mass shooting in Maine, Robert Card, is a petroleum supply specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve with more than two decades in the service and no prior overseas deployments, the Army said on Thursday.
Maine, Shooting, Suspect, Army, Reserve, Petroleum, Supply, Specialist
115
2023-48-26
Thursday, 26 October 2023 11:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved