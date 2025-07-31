La. Woman Bought Lamborghini While Claiming Medicaid Benefits

A Louisiana woman who bought a Lamborghini while claiming Medicaid benefits has been arrested and is facing a government benefits fraud charge, according to the state attorney general's office.

Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, dubbed the "Medicaid millionaire" by authorities, was arrested on Monday after the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a complaint from the state health department alleging that Taylor underreported her income to receive Medicaid benefits.

"From 2021 through 2024, Ms. Taylor continued to transfer tens of thousands of dollars between her personal and business accounts, with personal inflows consistently exceeding the eligibility thresholds for Medicaid," the affidavit directly states.

The Medicaid program provides health insurance for low-income adults and children. It is jointly funded by federal and state governments, and states are responsible for administering the program while adhering to baseline standards set by Washington, D.C.

Authorities said that Taylor first applied for Medicaid in May 2019 under the alias Candace Sailor, reporting a biweekly income of $1,900 and claiming no dependents. The application was denied due to exceeding the income limits.

The attorney general's office said that Taylor reapplied less than one year later under the same alias and was inconsistent with the years she reported having a dependent.

Investigators eventually discovered that she is the owner of six different companies which collectively generated more than $9.5 million from January 2020 through December 2024, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors say that despite being approved for Medicaid and claiming no income, Taylor's account recorded deposits in 2020 that totaled $480,994.09, with over $325,000 directly attributable to her business activities.

Sizable transfers and payments were disbursed from her account, authorities said, including $45,086.65 in vehicle payments to Audi Finance and a $100,000 wire transfer to exotic car dealership Tactical Fleet, followed by a $13,000 debit card transaction for a 2022 Lamborghini Urus.

Taylor also made multiple six-figure withdrawals using cashier's checks, which prosecutors allege funded property purchases, cosmetic surgery, high-end jewelry, and luxury services.

Two months after the purchase of the Lamborghini, Taylor attempted to renew her Medicaid benefits, declaring she was employed and making $4,000 per month, while omitting the fact that she was the business owner, authorities said.

According to the attorney general's office, agents also discovered several of Taylor's social media posts showcasing her luxury lifestyle online.