Thousands Line Downtown Los Angeles for Dodgers Championship Parade

Monday, 03 November 2025 02:35 PM EST

Thousands of ecstatic Dodgers fans lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Monday for a championship parade celebrating the team's latest World Series crown, days after a thrilling Game Seven win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The parade is due to start at 11 a.m. local time and players can expect a hero's welcome as they ride atop double-decker buses along the 1.7-mile route for 45 minutes before heading to Dodger Stadium for a rally.

Transit agencies added service to move the blue-and-white clad fans into downtown to toast the back-to-back World Series champions.

City Hall said it activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 with personnel from more than 20 departments to coordinate safety and logistics.

Los Angeles police planned a heightened, visible presence around the route and near Dodger Stadium, and transit authorities deployed more than 125 traffic officers.

