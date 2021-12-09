×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: letitia james | new york | attorney general | governor | election

Letitia James Ends NY Governor Run, Seeks Reelection Instead

Letitia James Ends NY Governor Run, Seeks Reelection Instead
New York State Attorney General Letitia James hugs members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance on Nov. 2, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:13 PM

New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

James, who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, announced she was running for governor in late October.

James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democrat nomination.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position."I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James, a Democrat, said in a...
letitia james, new york, attorney general, governor, election
149
2021-13-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved