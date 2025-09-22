WATCH TV LIVE

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser at Trump's Chopper

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 03:43 PM EDT

A Secret Service officer arrested a man who aimed a red laser at Marine One on Saturday as President Donald Trump departed the White House.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Officer Diego Santiago was patrolling the White House perimeter to secure the helicopter's flight path. Marine One had just lifted off from the South Grounds of the White House, carrying Trump south toward the Washington Monument. Crowds were gathered in the area, as they often do, to watch the president's arrival and departure.

Santiago reported spotting a shirtless man, later identified as Jacob Samuel Winkler, walking along Constitution Avenue and talking loudly. When Santiago illuminated him with a flashlight, Winkler responded by shining a red laser directly into the officer's eyes, leaving him briefly disoriented.

At that moment, Marine One passed low overhead. Santiago said Winkler then turned the same laser skyward and trained it on the presidential helicopter. The officer recognized the danger, noting that even a brief flash of laser light can blind or distract pilots — especially risky during low-altitude flight in crowded airspace near the Washington Monument and other helicopters.

Santiago quickly detained Winkler, seizing the laser pointer and a 3-inch knife. After being handcuffed, Winkler reportedly dropped to his knees, repeatedly apologizing to Trump by name.

During a post-arrest interview, investigators said Winkler admitted pointing the laser at Marine One but claimed he didn't realize it was prohibited. He told officers he often used the device to shine at "stop signs and other things."

Federal prosecutors charged Winkler based on federal law, which makes it a crime to knowingly aim a laser pointer at an aircraft or its flight path.

Winkler's hometown was not disclosed in the filing. Marine One reported no difficulties as a result of the momentary laser flash.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


