Key Biscayne's Nixon 'Scarface' Home $237 Million Listing

A Key Biscayne compound once used by then-President Richard Nixon and later featured in the movie "Scarface" reportedly has been listed for $237 million.

The sprawling South Florida estate, owned by investor John Devaney, is being marketed as a rare "trophy property" that blends presidential history, Hollywood notoriety, and prime waterfront real estate.

If it sells near the asking price, it would shatter Miami-Dade County records, topping the roughly $170 million recently paid by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a nearby mansion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 2.38-acre property boasts more than 860 feet of waterfront along Biscayne Bay, along with a private marina, helipad, and sweeping views of the Miami skyline.

Real estate experts say such features, combined with the estate's history, help justify its eye-popping price tag as wealthy buyers continue pouring into Florida’s booming luxury market.

The property traces its roots to Nixon's presidency, when the area served as part of his so-called "Winter White House."

The former president frequently retreated to Key Biscayne during his time in office, with aides and Secret Service agents stationed nearby.

A floating helipad was constructed to accommodate official travel — a feature that still defines the estate today.

Though Nixon's original bungalow has since been demolished, the site's presidential legacy remains a major selling point.

The current home, built in 1981, gained a different kind of fame when it appeared in the 1983 film "Scarface" as the residence of drug lord Frank Lopez.

The property has since become a destination for fans, who are drawn to its distinctive design elements, including a glass elevator and a piano-shaped pool.

Devaney said he has preserved much of the home's original character over the years, even as Miami's luxury market has surged.

Devaney, a Key Biscayne native and founder of United Capital Markets, first purchased the property in 2003 for $15 million after spotting its helipad from a helicopter.

He later acquired adjacent land to assemble the current compound, transforming it into one of the most unique estates in the region.

Industry observers say the listing reflects broader trends in Florida, where low taxes, business-friendly policies, and an influx of high-net-worth individuals have driven demand for ultra-luxury real estate.

"There are lots of guys looking," Devaney said, suggesting the market is ripe for another record-breaking deal.

With its blend of history, pop culture, and exclusivity, the Key Biscayne estate stands as a symbol of both Miami's rise as a global luxury hub and the enduring appeal of iconic American properties.