Kentucky Teacher Suspended After Student Wears KKK Costume

A Kentucky middle school teacher was suspended this week after allowing a student to wear a Ku Klux Klan outfit for a history project, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

"First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident," Southern Middle School Superintendent Patrick Richardson wrote in a statement. "I would hope our school and community realize that this does not represent the character of our students and staff at Southern Middle School or our district as a whole."

He added the teacher, whose name has not been released, has been suspended pending an investigation, and noted the incident will be reported to the Kentucky Educational Professional Standards Board.

Richardson said the student, whose name has not been released either, was reportedly dressed as the first grand wizard of the KKK, Confederate Army general Nathan Bedford Forrest, for a history assignment where students were told to dress up as historical figures. He also said there is a video circulating the contact information of a teacher who was not involved in the incident.

"She is completely innocent in this matter and deserves to be treated as such," he said. "I am deeply apologetic for this situation and I am taking immediate steps to address the matter."

Whit Whitaker of the Lexington Fayette NAACP told local news outlet WKYT that incidents like these are happening too frequently across the country.

"This is nothing new," he said. "This is stuff the country endorses. It has happened in Pittsburgh schools, happened in California, happened in Texas."

Whitaker added: "What is your definition of hero or historical figure? Would he have done the same thing if he wanted to come as Charles Manson or Hitler?"