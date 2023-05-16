×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kentucky | teacher | school | student | kkk

Kentucky Teacher Suspended After Student Wears KKK Costume

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:43 AM EDT

A Kentucky middle school teacher was suspended this week after allowing a student to wear a Ku Klux Klan outfit for a history project, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

"First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident," Southern Middle School Superintendent Patrick Richardson wrote in a statement. "I would hope our school and community realize that this does not represent the character of our students and staff at Southern Middle School or our district as a whole."

He added the teacher, whose name has not been released, has been suspended pending an investigation, and noted the incident will be reported to the Kentucky Educational Professional Standards Board.

Richardson said the student, whose name has not been released either, was reportedly dressed as the first grand wizard of the KKK, Confederate Army general Nathan Bedford Forrest, for a history assignment where students were told to dress up as historical figures. He also said there is a video circulating the contact information of a teacher who was not involved in the incident.

"She is completely innocent in this matter and deserves to be treated as such," he said. "I am deeply apologetic for this situation and I am taking immediate steps to address the matter."

Whit Whitaker of the Lexington Fayette NAACP told local news outlet WKYT that incidents like these are happening too frequently across the country.

"This is nothing new," he said. "This is stuff the country endorses. It has happened in Pittsburgh schools, happened in California, happened in Texas."

Whitaker added: "What is your definition of hero or historical figure? Would he have done the same thing if he wanted to come as Charles Manson or Hitler?"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Kentucky middle school teacher was suspended this week after allowing a student to wear a Ku Klux Klan outfit for a history project, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
kentucky, teacher, school, student, kkk
281
2023-43-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved