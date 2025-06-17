WATCH TV LIVE

Texas AG Paxton Probing Noncitizen Voter Fraud in 2024 Election

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:08 PM EDT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday that he's opening investigations into 33 "potential noncitizens" for allegedly voting in the 2024 election.

"Noncitizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud," Paxton said in a statement posted on X. "In order to be able to trust the integrity of our elections, the results must be determined by our own citizens – not foreign nationals breaking the law to illegally vote."

"These potential instances of unlawful voting will be thoroughly investigated, and I will continue to stand with President Trump in fighting to ensure that our state's elections are safe and secure," he added.

The cases were referred to Paxton after the Texas Secretary of State's Office flagged the voter registrations using the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' SAVE database. The system, which is operated by the Department of Homeland Security, helps verify immigration status and naturalized or acquired U.S. citizenship.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directed DHS to share the database's information with the states to help ensure compliance with the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, which require accurate and up-to-date state voter rolls.

The development follows Paxton's announcement in May that multiple individuals were indicted and arrested in Frio County for an alleged illegal vote harvesting scheme, including a county judge, a former county elections administrator, Pearsall City Council members, a Pearsall ISD trustee, and a suspected "Frio County vote harvester."

The indictments came after Paxton's office executed several search warrants as part of a multiyear investigation into credible allegations of vote harvesting.

Paxton has long expressed concern about election integrity, saying only American citizens should be casting ballots in U.S. elections.

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:08 PM
