NFL Trans Cheerleader: Identity Got Me Fired

Justine Lindsay, the NFL's first out transgender cheerleader, says she was removed from the Carolina Panthers' TopCats squad earlier this year because of her gender identity.

Out.com reported that Lindsay joined the team in 2022 and announced in August that she would not be returning after three seasons.

In a weekend Instagram Live interview with Gaye Magazine, she said her exit was not voluntary.

"I was cut because I'm trans," Lindsay said. "I don't wanna hear nobody saying, 'She didn't wanna come back.'

"Why the hell would I not wanna come back to an organization that I've been a part of for three years?"

"I was devastated," she added. "It stung. I was hurt."

Lindsay said she is not criticizing the Panthers but believes she was treated unfairly.

She said she appreciated the organization but added, "I feel like I was done wrong."

Lindsay said she struggled with the impact on children who had told her they were looking forward to seeing her next season.

She said the team "wasn't even looking at the bigger picture as far as who I was changing lives for."

"It was like a big slap in the face to not only me but for the youth," Lindsay said. "And this was right after [Donald] Trump became president."

Lindsay said she is moving forward with several projects, including work on a documentary and preparation for the Miss International Queen 2026 trans pageant.

She said she maintains "a lot of great connections within the NFL."

While the league includes multiple out gay cheerleaders, Lindsay was the only out trans member of an NFL squad.

In August, she told Outsports that her focus had shifted to pageantry and community work.

"For now, I'm focusing on my pageantry work and community involvement, striving to be recognized not just as an NFL cheerleader, but as someone making a positive impact, especially during these uncertain times," she said.

Lindsay also said she hopes to inspire younger people.

"Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be, and God is blessing me each and every day, giving me the breath to do the work and change lives," Lindsay said.