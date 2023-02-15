DOJ Declines to Charge GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz in Sex Trafficking Probe

The Department of Justice will not charge Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in relation to a federal investigation into possible sex trafficking of a minor.

Investigators were seeking to determine whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," Gaetz attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement.

Gaetz's office added, "The Department of Justice has confirmed to congressman Gaetz's attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

Reports in October said the probe into Gaetz had stalled over concerns about the credibility of two key witnesses or a lack of evidence directly implicating Gaetz.

Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former Florida county official, in 2021 pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking a female minor to other adult men who engaged in sex acts with the minor. He agreed to cooperate with federal investigators as part of his plea agreement and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December 2022.

Interviewed in May 2021 by Newsmax, Gaetz said: "The anonymous allegations against me range from total distortions of my life to these crazy and wild conspiracy theories that will never be proven, but they always come for the fighters."