AP: US Attorney Whose Office Is Investigating Letitia James Told He's Being Removed

Friday, 19 September 2025 01:10 PM EDT

The U.S. attorney whose office has been investigating mortgage fraud allegations against New York Attorney General Letitia James has been told to resign or be fired, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Friday.

The move to replace Erik Siebert, a career prosecutor in the prestigious Eastern District of Virginia, was described by a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. It was not immediately clear who told Siebert he was being removed, what reason was given, or who might replace him.

Spokespeople for Seibert's office and the Justice Department declined to comment Friday.

The development comes as Trump administration officials have been aggressively pursuing allegations against James arising from alleged paperwork discrepancies on James' Brooklyn townhouse and a Virginia home. The Justice Department has spent months conducting the investigation but has yet to bring charges and it not clear that prosecutors have managed to uncover any degree of incriminating evidence necessary to secure an indictment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


