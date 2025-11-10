Fla. AG: Probing JPMorgan Chase Debanking Trump Media

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced his office has opened an investigation into JPMorgan Chase for allegedly debanking Trump Media & Technology Group right before its public listing last year.

"We launched an investigation into JP Morgan Chase," Uthmeier wrote in an X post with a video statement attached.

"While coordinating with [special counsel] Jack Smith in the Biden DOJ's Operation Arctic Frost, JP Morgan de-banked the Florida-based Trump Media Group, harming the company just before it went public."

The probe seeks to determine whether the bank's actions harmed TMTG, which has the stock ticker DJT, and reflect political targeting rather than purely financial or regulatory motives.