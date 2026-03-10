Ga. Judge Denies Laken Riley's Convicted Killer New Trial

A Georgia judge has denied Jose Ibarra's request for a new trial in the killing of Laken Riley, leaving in place the murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence in a case that became a national flash point in the immigration debate.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard rejected the request after defense lawyers argued Ibarra's constitutional rights had been violated before trial. The defense had sought a delay to allow a DNA expert more time to review the evidence and had also challenged cellphone evidence used by prosecutors.

Haggard convicted Ibarra in November 2024 on all 10 counts, including malice murder and felony murder, after Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial.

Riley, 22, was killed in February 2024 near the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

The ruling preserves one of Georgia's most closely watched murder convictions in recent years and keeps alive a case that quickly moved beyond the courtroom.

Riley's killing became a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, with Republicans, including President Donald Trump, citing the case as they pushed for stricter immigration enforcement.

At the time, campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "President Trump is fighting to ensure that no other family endures the tragedy of losing a child at the hands of an illegal immigrant, and only he will make America safe again," according to Reuters.

In rejecting the bid for a new trial, Haggard said the prosecution's case against Ibarra was "overwhelming and powerful."

He also found that the defense had been able to challenge the DNA evidence at trial despite the denied delay. On the cellphone evidence, the judge concluded the initial seizure was justified by urgent circumstances and that investigators later obtained warrants before searching the devices.

Ibarra's attorneys plan to appeal.

Under Georgia law, filing a motion for a new trial extends the deadline to file a notice of appeal until after the motion is resolved, making Haggard's order a key procedural step before the case moves higher.

The case also helped shape federal policy.

On Jan. 29, 2025, Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law. The White House said the measure requires the Homeland Security secretary to take into custody noncitizens charged in the United States with theft, among other provisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.