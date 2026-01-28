Sen. John Kennedy's Book Outsells Every Other Senator's

A dozen sitting U.S. senators published books last year, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

But Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy's "How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will" outsold every other senator-authored book last year combined, The Washington Post reported, citing data from NPD BookScan.

Kennedy's title has spent 15 weeks on The New York Times hardcover nonfiction best-seller list, including several weeks at No. 1. Among political books released last year, only former Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign memoir, "107 Days," appears to have sold more copies, the data indicate.

Kennedy's book also stayed among Amazon's top 100 best-sellers for months after publication.

Unlike many political books from President Donald Trump's first term, Kennedy's is not primarily about the commander in chief. It is part memoir and part behind-the-scenes look at the Senate, delivered in his signature folksy style.

Since his election in 2016, Kennedy has built a reputation as one of the Senate's most quotable members.

"Tariffs are like whiskey," he told Fox News last year. "A little whiskey under the right circumstances can be refreshing. Too much whiskey under the wrong circumstances and you end up drunk as a goat."

Matt Latimer, a co-founder of the Washington literary agency Javelin, told The Washington Post that Kennedy stood out as someone who could mix politics with humor.

"He's able to make fun of himself, make fun of Washington, make fun of his colleagues," Latimer said. "Where is the book that fails that makes fun of Washington?"

Latimer, whose agency represented Kennedy, added that Amazon sales jumped whenever Fox mentioned the book.

Kennedy dictated the first draft at his kitchen table in Madisonville, Louisiana, using an old analog Dictaphone he bought on eBay — and replacing it when it broke. After multiple revisions with an editor, he said, "I wrote it myself. I wrote it in my voice ... it's not a policy book per se. It's a storybook."

The book arrives amid a boom in senator-published titles. There were 12 last year, which is the most in more than 50 years, according to a Washington Post analysis using Senate Historical Office and Senate Library data. Unlike in the Senate, House rules bar members from accepting book advances.

Kennedy's book mixes praise and critique of Trump at times, while also mocking Washington and recounting anecdotes about colleagues in both parties.

He said he tried not to violate confidences or embarrass anyone, even as he aims his jokes at "a place full of deceptive, ambitious, self-absorbed ex-class presidents who would unplug your life-support system to charge their cell phones."